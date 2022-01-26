Tissue maker Essity's Q4 profit lags expectations

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hygiene products maker Essity ESSITYb.ST on Wednesday reported a bigger drop than expected in quarterly profit and said it did not expect costs for raw material, energy and distribution to decrease in the near term.

Operating profit at the hygiene products group fell to 2.75 bllion Swedish crowns from a year-earlier 4.19 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.33 billion crown profit.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

