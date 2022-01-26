Tissue maker Essity's Q4 profit lags expectations

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Hygiene products maker Essity on Wednesday reported a bigger drop than expected in quarterly profit and said it did not expect costs for raw material, energy and distribution to decrease in the near term.

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hygiene products maker Essity ESSITYb.ST on Wednesday reported a bigger drop than expected in quarterly profit and said it did not expect costs for raw material, energy and distribution to decrease in the near term.

Operating profit at the hygiene products group fell to 2.75 bllion Swedish crowns from a year-earlier 4.19 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.33 billion crown profit.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters