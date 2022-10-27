Banking

Tissue maker Essity's Q3 profits fall

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNA RINGSTROM

Hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter core profit despite record quarterly sales as the company's price hikes failed to offset cost increases.

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity ESSITYa.ST reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter core profit despite record quarterly sales as the company's price hikes failed to offset cost increases.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue fell 17% from a year earlier to 2.99 billion crowns ($275.4 million) as costs for raw materials, energy and distribution rose.

Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 3.01 billion crowns.

The Swedish group said it had raised prices significantly in the quarter, and would carry our further hikes, but added: "Our price increases are offsetting the high cost inflation with a delay of approximately two quarters."

Net sales jumped 29% in the quarter to 40.1 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Banking Videos

The Future of Banking

Oct 25, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular