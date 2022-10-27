Tissue maker Essity's Q3 profits fall

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity ESSITYa.ST reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter core profit despite record quarterly sales as the company's price hikes failed to offset cost increases.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue fell 17% from a year earlier to 2.99 billion crowns ($275.4 million) as costs for raw materials, energy and distribution rose.

Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 3.01 billion crowns.

The Swedish group said it had raised prices significantly in the quarter, and would carry our further hikes, but added: "Our price increases are offsetting the high cost inflation with a delay of approximately two quarters."

Net sales jumped 29% in the quarter to 40.1 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

