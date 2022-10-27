Tissue maker Essity's Q3 profits fall

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity ESSITYa.ST reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter core profit and said it would raise prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation at the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue fell to 2.99 billion Swedish crowns ($275.38 million) from 3.59 billion a year earlier.

Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 3.01 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

