Tissue maker Essity's beats Q1 polls as it favours profit over volumes

April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity ESSITYa.ST on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings above market expectations, helped by continued price increases and better product mix across all of its business areas, but flagged lower volumes.

"Volumes declined somewhat on account of the company's prioritization of higher profitability ahead of volume," Chief Executive Magnus Groth said in an earnings statement.

($1 = 10.3073 Swedish crowns)

