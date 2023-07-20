News & Insights

Tissue maker Essity misses profit forecasts on staff and marketing costs

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA RINGSTROM

July 20, 2023 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Agata Rybska for Reuters ->

Adds details on results and context

July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity's ESSITYa.ST second-quarter core earnings missed market expectations on Thursday, hit by wage inflation and higher marketing costs even as it continued to hike prices.

Like many consumer goods companies, Essity has been raising its prices to brave the heightened energy and raw material costs since last year.

It reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 4.70 billion Swedish crowns ($459.4 million) for the quarter, up 49% from 3.16 billion crowns a year earlier but below the Refinitiv estimate of 4.89 billion crowns.

The company said it had focused on margin improvement, which resulted in lower volumes as it exited products and markets with unsatisfactory profitability.

Its adjusted EBITA margin rose to 10.7% from 8.3% in the second quarter of 2022.

($1 = 10.2309 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((agata.rybska@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.