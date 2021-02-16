Tissue-maker Essity confirms agreement to lift stake in Asaleo

Adds detail, comment

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Essity ESSITYa.ST confirmed on Tuesday that discussions to buy additional shares in hygiene and personal products maker Asaleo were at an advanced stage.

Shares in the Swedish tissue makerhad been halted by the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange due to non-disclosure of inside information about the issuer or financial instrument.

Essity said it could confirm that the parties had reached an agreement in principle on the acquisition of shares at a price of 1.40 Australian dollars ($1.09) per share, and the payment of a certain share dividend.

"Essity can confirm that the discussions are at an advanced stage and that the parties have agreed on terms and conditions including the price mentioned above," it said in a statement.

Essity in December offered A$1.26 per share for the remaining 63.8% of Asaleo, in which it is the largest shareholder.

Asaleo confirmed discussions on Monday, adding it had granted limited due diligence to Essity.

($1 = 1.2822 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

