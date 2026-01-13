TIS (TISNF) Price Target Increased by 28.50% to 34.54

The average one-year price target for TIS (OTCPK:TISNF) has been revised to $34.54 / share. This is an increase of 28.50% from the prior estimate of $26.88 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.10 to a high of $41.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.20% from the latest reported closing price of $22.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIS. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TISNF is 0.11%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 34,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,113K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TISNF by 1.32% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 2,318K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 2,316K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TISNF by 4.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,929K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TISNF by 5.92% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,740K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TISNF by 17.66% over the last quarter.

