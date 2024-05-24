Tirupati Graphite Sets Shareholder Meetings and Updates FAQs

Tirupati Graphite Plc (GB:TGR) has released an update.

Tirupati Graphite Plc, a specialist graphite producer, announces online and in-person shareholder meetings from May 29 to June 6, 2024, and has published a FAQs document addressing investor queries. These events offer direct engagement opportunities with the company’s management and can be scheduled by contacting the company. Tirupati Graphite focuses on sustainable graphite production for green applications and has several projects in Madagascar and Mozambique.

