Tirupati Graphite Announces Board Resignation and Expansion

November 21, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Tirupati Graphite Plc (GB:TGR) has released an update.

Tirupati Graphite plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Alastair Bath from its board, as the company plans to expand its leadership team by adding a CFO and Non-Executive Directors. Tirupati, a leading graphite producer, plays a crucial role in supplying critical minerals for the energy transition, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The company is focused on sustainable practices and optimizing its global production capabilities.

