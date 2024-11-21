Tirupati Graphite Announces Board Resignation and Expansion

Tirupati Graphite Plc (GB:TGR) has released an update.

Tirupati Graphite plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Alastair Bath from its board, as the company plans to expand its leadership team by adding a CFO and Non-Executive Directors. Tirupati, a leading graphite producer, plays a crucial role in supplying critical minerals for the energy transition, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The company is focused on sustainable practices and optimizing its global production capabilities.

