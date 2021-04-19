Tired of Trend-Following? This ETF Does It for You

Investors frequently turn to rules-based exchange traded funds to limit downside risks and while still maintaining upside potential.

Trend-following can be a tricky strategy for many investors to employ on their own. Fortunately, several exchange traded funds ease that burden.

That group includes the Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (CBOE: PTNQ). PTNQ seeks to track the total return performance of the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot Index. The index implements a systematic trend-following strategy that directs exposure (i) 100% to the NASDAQ-100, (ii) 50% to the NASDAQ-100 and 50% to 3 Month U.S. Treasury bills, or (iii) 100% to 3-Month U.S. Treasury bills, depending on the relative performance of the NASDAQ-100 TR and its 200-business day historical simple moving average.

PTNQ follows strict guideline with three indicators, including an equity indicator, a 50/50 indicator, and a T-bill indicator.

The NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot Index's Methodology

A trend-following strategy could diminish drawdowns during bearish market conditions to help improve overall, long-term investment returns. The Pacer Trendpilot strategy basically tries to participate in the market when it is trending up, pare back market exposure during the short-term market downtrends, and prevent extended declines by moving to T-bills during long-term market downtrends.

The Equity Indicator refers to when the Benchmark Total Return Index closes above its 200-day SMA for five consecutive business days, at which the exposure will be 100% to the Benchmark Index. From the equity position, the Index will change to the 50/50 position or the T-Bill position depending on the 50/50 Indicator and the T-Bill Indicator.

The Price Signal 50/50 Indicator refers to when the Benchmark Total Return Index closes below its 200-day SMA for five consecutive business days, during which the exposure will be 50% to the Benchmark Index and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills. From the 50/50 position, the Trendpilot Index will return to the equity position or change to the T-Bill position depending on the Equity Indicator or T-Bill Indicator.

Lastly, the Trend Signal T-Bill Indicator refers to when the Benchmark Total Return Index’s 200-day SMA closes lower than its value from five business days earlier. At this point, the exposure will be 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills. From the T-Bill position, the Trendpilot Index will change to the equity position when the Equity Indicator is triggered. It will not return to its 50/50 position unless the Equity Indicator is first triggered.

