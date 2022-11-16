Tired of Flying? Premium Buses Could Be Your Secret to Cheaper and More Comfortable Travel

Flying is a great way to get to faraway destinations, but cramped seats and rude passengers can make the journey stressful. Luckily, flying isn't the only way to travel in style.

The next time you plan a trip, you may want to consider using a premium bus service. You could save money and have a more comfortable experience.

Most of us have been there before -- stuck in the dreaded middle seat in economy, squished between two other travelers who don't understand the meaning of personal space. It can be a nightmare to fly -- whether you're flying a short distance or taking a long-haul journey.

Unfortunately, travel by teleportation is still not a thing. Since most of us can't afford private planes like the Kardashians, we're stuck using public transportation services to get around. But there may be a different way to get to your next travel destination without breaking your budget.

Premium buses are becoming popular, offering a different experience compared to flying. While many of these bus companies only travel on select routes, they could become a more plentiful option as more travelers realize these transportation services exist as an alternative to flying.

Ride in style on a premium bus

So, what is a premium bus or luxury bus service? Upscale bus companies offer spacious seats paired with premium amenities to make traveling to your next destination more enjoyable. Plus, you get to skip the stress of the airport itself. Count me in!

Several companies offer this service, including Napaway, The Jet, and Vonlane. You'll pay more than you would for a ticket with a basic bus service, but you can expect more comfort during your journey. If comfort is valuable to you, you may want to try one of these services.

Below, we highlight three premium bus companies and routes to give you an idea of what to expect if you were to use this kind of service.

Travel between Nashville and Washington D.C., starting at $125

Napaway is a premium sleeper coach company with overnight trips. The brand travels between Nashville and Washington, D.C. Prices start at $125 each way for the 11-hour journey.

With each ticket, you get a personal suite featuring two seats, which you can fold into one 6.5-foot long, 40"-wide lie-flat bed.

Other comforts like pillows, a memory foam mattress pad, power outlets, and a fold-out desk are provided. Wifi and a bathroom are also available to passengers.

Travel between Washington D.C. and NYC starting at $99

Another premium bus company, The Jet, regularly travels between Washington D.C. and New York City. Prices begin at $99 per ticket for the 4+ hour journey.

Seats are 22" in width and feature a 45-degree recline. In-seat service is offered with free snacks and beverages, including beer and wine. A restroom is available, and passengers can connect to the bus's free wifi.

Travel between Houston and Dallas starting at $89

Another luxury bus option is Vonlane. The company calls itself a private jet on wheels and has several routes available. One popular route is the 3 hour and 45-minute ride between Houston and Dallas, starting at $89 for a one-way ticket.

Each first-class seat is 20" wide, and features a 150-degree recline. In-seat service is available with complimentary snacks and drinks. You can also purchase alcoholic beverages. Free wifi, outlets, and noise-canceling headsets are ready to use. Vonlane buses have restrooms.

Price out alternative transit options for your next trip

If you don't mind traveling by bus, check to see if a premium bus service is available for your next vacation. Looking for affordable transportation is always a good idea if you're working toward important personal finance goals.

Since many airlines are pricing their tickets higher, you may be able to score a better deal and get a more comfortable travel experience traveling by bus. By getting a deal on transit, you could stretch your vacation budget further.

