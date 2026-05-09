Tired of Being Burned by Crypto? Chainlink Actually Powers Real‑World Finance.

Key Points

Chainlink collects, verifies, and supplies crucial data to support on-chain financial activity.

It is early days, but Chainlink is working with mainstream financial institutions as they pilot blockchain integration.

An evolving asset class like crypto carries risk, but projects with real-world applications could have serious potential.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

In the years that I've been investing in cryptocurrency, I've been burned more times than I care to remember. For example, I bought Polkadot in 2021, when it looked like it might one day compete with Ethereum. Since then, it has fallen by more than 95% and is unlikely to ever regain its mojo.

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That is par for the course with crypto investing. It is a relatively new and speculative asset class, and even projects with seemingly solid prospects can go south. People take the risk because cryptocurrencies can also generate outsized returns. Looking to the coming five to 10 years, that potential is what makes Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which is already being used in mainstream finance, worth a closer look.

How Chainlink connects blockchain with real-world finance

My investment thesis for Chainlink rests on two premises. First, real-world asset tokenization and stablecoins could propel serious mainstream blockchain adoption. Second, Chainlink's first-mover advantage, partnerships, and reputation mean that it is uniquely placed to benefit from that change.

Tokenization is a way to record ownership of a host of assets on the blockchain. Advantages include round-the-clock trading, fractional ownership, reduced transaction costs, and built-in compliance. A token might represent a share in a listed company, a bond, or a piece of real estate. Stablecoins, for example, are tokenized versions of traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar.

To give you an idea of how quickly the market is growing, the value of tokenized real-world assets grew from $5.8 billion to $21.5 billion in 2025 alone, and some predict it will be worth trillions by 2030. For that to happen, a lot of regulatory and technical work still needs to be done, but tokenization could embed blockchain into the global financial infrastructure. That is a big deal for several cryptocurrencies, particularly Chainlink, which plays a crucial role in the technical side.

Chainlink is known as an "oracle" cryptocurrency because it aggregates and verifies data streams from various blockchains and the real world, ensuring tokenized products are based on accurate information. That includes providing U.S. equities and exchange-traded fund (ETF) data streams for emerging tokenized stock-trading platforms.

That brings me to my second point. No other oracle crypto boasts the breadth or depth of partnerships that Chainlink has. It is working with almost all the big names in finance and beyond that are exploring blockchain integration -- including the U.S. government, Visa, Mastercard, and Swift.

Major financial institutions such as UBS and BNP Paribas are tapping into Chainlink's services. For example, UBS and Chainlink recently announced a successful collaboration on a tokenized workflow that integrates every stage of the process on- and off-chain.

It's all about managing risk

If you've lost money on crypto, getting back on the digital asset train can feel like throwing good money after bad. What matters is understanding the level of risk you are comfortable with and building a balanced portfolio accordingly. Make sure that high-risk assets, like crypto, make up only a small percentage of your broader investments.

I'm much more cautious than I was during the 2021 crypto frenzy, but I haven't given up on cryptocurrency completely. Polkadot may have fallen, but the lead crypto Bitcoin has gained over 40% in the past five years, and Solana has almost doubled. More importantly, after years of promises and maybes, there are finally concrete examples of crypto entering real-world finance, giving projects like Chainlink the potential to soar.

Should you buy stock in Chainlink right now?

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Mastercard, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.