Tired of Being Burned by Crypto? Cardano Targets Long‑Term Stability Over Meme Cycles.

Key Points

Cardano has always emphasized blockchain governance, security, and stability over quick short-term gains.

A new "Vision 2030" strategy seeks to grow Cardano at a much faster pace over the next few years.

Despite Cardano's many achievements, it still trades at a 92% discount to its all-time high from 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

The conventional thinking has always been that the only cryptocurrencies worth investing in are those that are capable of skyrocketing in value. But what if that thinking is all wrong?

Instead of plowing money into moonshot meme coins and wildly speculative altcoins, investors might be better off investing in cryptocurrencies that target long-term stability. And there's arguably no more stable cryptocurrency out there than Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

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What is Cardano, and why should you care?

Cardano is a Layer-1 blockchain network, similar to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Both have sprawling blockchain ecosystems and have embraced rapidly expanding niches such as decentralized finance (DeFi) as core drivers of their future growth.

The co-founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, is an Ethereum co-founder, so both blockchains share the same crypto DNA. What Hoskinson set out to do in 2017 was create a better, more stable, and more secure version of Ethereum.

Instead of embracing short-term, speculative, and highly volatile crypto projects, Cardano has specifically taken a "slower is better" approach to blockchain infrastructure. Better to do it right the first time than to move too fast and break things. So, instead of splashy new product launches, Cardano has focused on less sexy areas, such as blockchain governance.

Case in point: while Ethereum launched smart contracts back in 2015, it took Cardano nearly six years to launch smart contracts of its own. In hindsight, that might have been highly prescient. After all, the hyper-inflated decentralized finance (DeFi) bubble created by smart contracts suddenly burst in 2022. Since it was relatively late to the game, Cardano largely avoided the meltdowns, collapses, and fiascos experienced by other blockchain networks.

Does slow and steady really win the race?

Admittedly, Cardano's price has been going nowhere fast recently. So it's only fair to ask: Does slow and steady really win the race? After all, the price of Cardano is down 28% in 2026. And it's down a shocking 92% from its all-time high in 2021. So, obviously, a lot of investors have given up on Cardano completely.

But it may be too early to write Cardano off. In December, the world's 12th-largest cryptocurrency announced "Vision 2030" -- a sort of grand, overarching strategy to grow Cardano to its full potential. A core goal is to rapidly increase monthly blockchain transaction volume, thanks to advances in speed and scalability. And, now that the core blockchain infrastructure has been put into place over the past few years, Cardano can move more aggressively into areas where it once lagged.

Just keep in mind: Buying Cardano is not for the faint of heart. If you think new crypto-market structure legislation will be a massive boon for Cardano, it could be time for a closer look. But if you're looking for the hot new meme coin or a cryptocurrency capable of going hyperbolic by the end of 2026, then it may be time to look elsewhere.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

Before you buy stock in Cardano, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.