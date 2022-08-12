Tiptree's (NASDAQ:TIPT) Dividend Will Be $0.04

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) will pay a dividend of $0.04 on the 29th of August. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Tiptree Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though Tiptree isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Assuming the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.9% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

NasdaqCM:TIPT Historic Dividend August 12th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.54 total annually to $0.16. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 70% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Tiptree has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Unprofitable companies aren't normally our pick for a dividend stock, but we like the growth that we have been seeing. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tiptree that you should be aware of before investing. Is Tiptree not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

