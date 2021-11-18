Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TIPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that TIPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.79, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TIPT was $14.79, representing a -14.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.30 and a 206.85% increase over the 52 week low of $4.82.

TIPT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Unum Group (UNM). TIPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tipt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.