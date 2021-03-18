Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TIPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TIPT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TIPT was $8.84, representing a -5.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.35 and a 98.65% increase over the 52 week low of $4.45.

TIPT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). TIPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TIPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.