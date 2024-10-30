News & Insights

Stocks

Tiptree Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tiptree Financial ( (TIPT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tiptree Inc. reported robust financial growth in Q3 2024, with revenues reaching $494.4 million, up 18.7% from Q3 2023, largely driven by Fortegra’s specialty insurance lines. Net income soared to $11.9 million from $2.2 million, and adjusted net income rose by 55.9% to $27.9 million. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on November 25, 2024. Year-to-date revenues hit $1.54 billion, reflecting a 28.0% increase, underscoring the strong performance of its insurance and mortgage segments.

For a thorough assessment of TIPT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.