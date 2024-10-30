Tiptree Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

Tiptree Financial ( (TIPT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tiptree Inc. reported robust financial growth in Q3 2024, with revenues reaching $494.4 million, up 18.7% from Q3 2023, largely driven by Fortegra’s specialty insurance lines. Net income soared to $11.9 million from $2.2 million, and adjusted net income rose by 55.9% to $27.9 million. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on November 25, 2024. Year-to-date revenues hit $1.54 billion, reflecting a 28.0% increase, underscoring the strong performance of its insurance and mortgage segments.

