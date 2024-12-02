Tiptree Financial announces 25c per share special dividend

Tiptree announced that its board of directors has approved the declaration and distribution of a special cash dividend of 25c per share of Tiptree Inc. Common Stock. The Special Dividend is payable on December 19, 2024, to holders of record on December 11, 2024. This Special Dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share most recently paid on November 25, 2024

