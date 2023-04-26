Tips on Using Direct Indexing to Build Portfolios

In an article for Vettafi, James Comtois discussed some considerations of using direct indexing to build a portfolio. Direct indexing differs from investing in index funds, because the investor is directly owning the securities. It allows for greater customization to account for an investors’ desired factors, values, tax benefits, and concentrated positions.

The trend has accelerated in recent years, as it’s increasingly available to smaller investors. Between 2015 and 2021, direct indexing’s assets under management tripled. Yet, there are some complicating factors that need to be considered for clients and advisors.

An example is the frequency of tax-loss harvesting. Various providers of direct indexing differ in terms of conducting these turnovers on a daily, monthly, or quarterly basis. According to Vanguard, the higher the frequency of these scans, the greater the returns with a difference between 20 basis points to 100 basis points of alpha.

Another consideration is the possibility of tracking errors. Vanguard estimates that tracking errors can lead to slippage between 75 and 275 basis points. As customization increases, the risk of tracking errors also increases. Therefore, investors need to weigh these downsides against the potential benefits.

Finsum: Direct indexing continues to gain in popularity due to it allowing for increased customization and tax benefits. Yet, there are some downsides to consider.

