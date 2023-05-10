Tips on Succession Planning

In an article for SmartAsset, Rebecca Lake CEPF discussed the importance of a workable retirement plan for financial advisors. Many advisors spend their careers helping their clients achieve their financial goals, so they can retire in peace. Yet, they don’t apply the same diligence to succession planning for their own practices.

Instead, advisors should think about the ultimate outcome they want for their business and then work backward to create a plan to achieve that goal. Of course, the plan needs to have some flexibility built in as circumstances can change. But, an end goal is essential to ensure that all of your efforts translate into ultimate success.

The next step is to have a rough estimate of the net worth of your business. This will help you understand how much your practice would generate in the event of sale. In tandem with this, advisors should also ensure that their personal financial planning is on track in terms of retirement planning, disability insurance, life insurance, budgeting, etc.

Following this, you should be transparent about your succession planning with clients and employees or anyone else who could be potentially impacted. Employees want to have some sort of clarity about their careers and potential roles, while clients want to be reassured that they will be in good hands with a new management team.

Finsum: Succession planning is an essential step for financial advisors especially as these decisions will have a major impact on clients and employees.

