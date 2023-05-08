Tips on Growing a Pipeline of Prospects

In an article for LPL Financial, the firm discussed some methods for how financial advisors can build a pipeline of potential clients to ensure the growth and longevity of their practice.

The first step is to identify your prospecting strategy. This entails identifying key goals and metrics for each step of the client journey to ensure that consistent effort and focus is being applied at all stages. There should also be some sort of system to monitor outreach to prospects, quickly follow up, assess whether the prospect is a good fit, and conversion into clients.

The next step is to identify your key values and differentiators. Then, share this with your target audience. This step is critical in helping prospects understand why you chose the profession, and what you stand for.

An important element of this step is to figure out your ideal client and then focus your outreach efforts on this niche. Then, you can brainstorm ways to connect with that target audience whether it's through advocacy groups, social media, community events, etc.

Finally, you should ask for referrals from existing clients as they are likely to have the best understanding of who among their friends and colleagues would be receptive to learning about your approach to helping them reach their financial goals.

Finsum: Financial advisors need to build and nurture their pipeline of prospects to ensure that their practice continues to grow and has longevity.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.