Tips on Building a Social Media Presence for Advisors

A financial advisor practice’s long-term success is dependent on building a pipeline of prospects given that attrition and turnover is a given. While there are many paths to accomplishing this goal, one of the most effective is social media. In an article for WealthManagement, Doug Wilber shares some tips on how advisors can leverage social media.

This is especially true for advisors looking to connect with Generation Z and Millennials as these demographics are more comfortable and receptive to messages on these platforms relative to traditional media. Social media also gives advisors an opportunity to share their expertise, personality, and build trust with potential prospects.

On social media, authenticity is the most important metric. Over time, an advisor can build relationships with potential clients. According to surveys, about half of investors say social media influences who they choose as their financial professional.

Another benefit of social media is that these channels are on 24/7 which means that these interactions can happen at any time. These platforms also have infinite scale which means that the effort of producing content is the same with a small or large audience.

Finsum: Having a social media strategy is essential for financial advisors who want to bolster their pipeline of prospects and/or connect with Millennials and Generation Z.

