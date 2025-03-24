TIPS ETF (TDTT) Hits New 52-Week High

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS ETF TDTT is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 5.8% from its 52-week low price of $22.92/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

TDTT in Focus

The underlying iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index measures the performance of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The product charges 18 bps in annual fees and yields 4.14% annually (see: all Inflation-Protected Bond ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Although the consumer inflation eased in February, marking the first decline in five months, talks are doing rounds that Trump tariffs may push inflation up. As a result, TIPS ETFs are riding high.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, The TDTT ETF might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 2.66 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

