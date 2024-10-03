Tips Diving into Yoga

While New Years resolutions have probably dipped, many people are still trying to adopt new health routines, and yoga is a popular choice due to its accessibility and long-term benefits. Jasmine Nicole and Kiyona Miah, founders of the Black Yogis of South Florida, emphasize the immediate physical and emotional relief yoga can offer when practiced with an open mind.

Yoga, rooted in Indian philosophy, unifies breath and movement to promote both mental and physical well-being. Beginners should focus on simple practices like breathwork and meditation rather than being intimidated by advanced poses.

Finding the right instructor can enhance the experience, and online resources like YouTube provide accessible options for practice. The Black Yogis encourage mindfulness, advising new practitioners to pace themselves and prioritize presence over performance.

Finsum: The accessibility of Youtube for yoga cannot be understated particularly with those geared towards new or first timers.

lifestyle

yoga

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.