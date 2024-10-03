News & Insights

Personal Finance

Tips Diving into Yoga

October 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Tips Diving into Yoga

While New Years resolutions have probably dipped, many people are still trying to adopt new health routines, and yoga is a popular choice due to its accessibility and long-term benefits. Jasmine Nicole and Kiyona Miah, founders of the Black Yogis of South Florida, emphasize the immediate physical and emotional relief yoga can offer when practiced with an open mind. 

 

Yoga, rooted in Indian philosophy, unifies breath and movement to promote both mental and physical well-being. Beginners should focus on simple practices like breathwork and meditation rather than being intimidated by advanced poses. 

 

Finding the right instructor can enhance the experience, and online resources like YouTube provide accessible options for practice. The Black Yogis encourage mindfulness, advising new practitioners to pace themselves and prioritize presence over performance.

Finsum: The accessibility of Youtube for yoga cannot be understated particularly with those geared towards new or first timers. 

  • lifestyle
  • yoga

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.