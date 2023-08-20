TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Top-Score Oil Stocks Just Got Upgraded

As the summer nears its end, and first half of 2023 recedes into the rear-view mirror, some trends are growing clear. One that investors should note: appreciation in energy stocks, as they close the gap with the broader market.

Nitin Kumar, 5-star analyst and energy sector expert from Mizuho Securities, has delved into the reasons for this. In his view, energy stocks are finding support from higher commodity prices, along with a projected global oil shortfall in 2H23 of ~600 kb/d, double previous estimates. Higher prices and tighter supply will always bump up prices, at the pump and on Wall Street.

The data is backing up Kumar’s take on energy. Several energy stocks are popping up on the ‘Perfect 10’ list at TipRanks, the list of the highest-rated stocks per the Smart Score tool. The Smart Score uses a set of AI-driven algorithms to crunch the numbers on thousands of stocks, and to rate them all against a set of factors already known to correlate with future overperformance. The results are distilled down to a single score, indicating each stock’s likely path going forward. The ‘Perfect 10’ indicates a stock that deserves a closer investigation.

So let’s do just that, and look at energy stocks that are scoring Perfect 10s – and have recent ratings upgrades from Kumar. These top-scoring stocks also feature double-digit upside potential; you could say that they tick all the boxes. Here are the details.

Permian Resources (PR)

The first stock we’ll look at is Permian Resources, a hydrocarbon exploration and production firm based in Texas and operating in one of that state’s richest oil and gas producing regions, the Permian Basin. This formation has, in the past two decades, put Texas back on the world map of major oil producers, and Permian Resources is a pure-play operator in the Delaware Basin, one of the richest parts of the larger Permian.

PR boasts that it has over 180,000 net acres in the Delaware, which include some 40,000 net royalty acres. The company was producing 137 Mboe/d in the middle of last year; that number is now up to 165.9 Mboe/d. Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company, and operates as a descendent company, from the merger of Centennial Resource Development with Colgate Energy Partners, completed in September of last year.

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, Texas-based firm showed mixed results. Revenues were up strongly year-over-year, but, along with earnings, missed the expectations. The top line was reported as $623.4 million, a 32% y/y gain, and missed the forecast by $19.7 million. The company’s bottom line, a non-GAAP EPS figure of 27 cents, was 5 cents below estimates.

Even though PR missed on its earnings report, the company did authorize a strong dividend. The base payment was set at 5 cents per common share, or 20 cents annualized, and was supplemented by a 5 cent variable dividend. The base-plus-variable dividend gives a forward yield of 3.1%.

Mizuho’s Kumar likes this stock’s post-merger operational record. He writes of Permian Resources, “PR continues to demonstrate a strong operational track record post-merger with Colgate, providing us more confidence in its ability to hit its exit-to-exit (4Q23/4Q22) oil growth target of ~10% (MSUSAe ~13%). Moreover, with the pace of capex set to decline in 2H23, PR’s production growth profile sets up for meaningful FCF expansion in the back half of the year, which also supports higher cash returns to shareholders.”

Going on, Kumar talks about PR’s ability to return capital to shareholders: “The company has committed to returning 50% of post-base dividend FCF (~1.6% dividend yield) to shareholders on a quarterly basis, which should be a differentiator compared to SMID cap peers as the commodity price outlook improves, in addition to the secular tailwinds from operating and capital efficiencies.”

These comments add up to a Buy rating, an upgrade from Neutral, and Kumar sets a price target of $16 (up from $13) that implies a 24% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here.)

There are 10 recent analyst reviews on file for PR, and they include 9 Buys to 1 Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s $12.89 selling price and $15 average price target together point toward a 16% upside on the one-year horizon. (See Permian’s stock forecast.)

Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Next up is Matador Resources, another of the Texas oil operators. Matador focuses on ‘gas shale and other unconventional plays,’ and operates in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays of the Delaware Basin, in the Eagle Ford shale play, and in Louisiana’s Haynesville and Cotton Valley areas. The company also has a midstream segment that supports its oil and gas exploration activities through natural gas processing, oil transport services, and additional gathering services for gas, oil, and produced water.

The company released its 2Q23 results in July, and showed a split between revenues and earnings. The top line figure of $638 million was down 32% y/y, and missed the forecast by over $13.6 million, but the bottom line, an EPS of $1.42 by non-GAAP measures, was 8 cents ahead of expectations.

Elsewhere, Matador’s cash generation is starting to rise again. While down year-over-year, cash from operations and adjusted free cash flow were both up significantly from Q1. On cash from ops, the q/q gain was 32%, to $449 million, and the free cash flow rose almost 36% q/q and came in at $77.7 million.

The real boon for investors, however, came from the company’s production and guidance numbers. The company averaged 130,683 Boe/d, nearly 4,000 barrels per day better than the previously published guidance – and a company record. Looking ahead, Matador is predicting up to 140,000 Boe/d production by Q4 of this year.

In Kumar’s view, this company is starting to take off and likely to continue upwards. He writes, “We see MTDR positioned for >20% oil growth next year with modestly lower total capex YoY, differentiated among SMID Cap E&Ps. MTDR also indicated that through improving operating efficiencies, they can deliver the same number of TILs (turn-in-line) with 7 rigs that they initially planned with 8 rigs. This improves the 2024 capital efficiency outlook in our model.”

Kumar’s stance here is complemented by an upgraded Buy rating (from Neutral) and a $78 price target (increased from $66) that suggests a 28% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here.)

Overall, it’s clear from the Strong Buy consensus rating – unanimous, based on 6 positive analyst reviews – that the Street is bullish on Matador. The company’s stock is selling for $60.99, and the average price target, at $73.60, implies it will gain another 21% over the course of the next year. (See Matador’s stock forecast.)

