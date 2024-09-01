TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Top-Scoring Stocks Worth Watching

The key to successful investing lies in choosing the right stocks, though achieving this is no small feat.

Investors employ a wide array of strategies to select stocks – some trust their instincts, others analyze past performance, and many lean on expert advice. For those seeking a more impartial and data-driven approach, TipRanks’ Smart Score offers an ideal solution. This advanced algorithm leverages AI and natural language processing to sift through vast amounts of data from public trading floors, providing a clear and objective guide for investors.

That data is a treasure trove of stock information, based on the aggregated trades of thousands of investors across thousands of stocks, with tens of millions of transactions every day. It would be the work of several lifetimes to sort and understand it – but the Smart Score automates that, and uses the data to give every stock a simple rating, on a score of 1 to 10, based on a group of factors that are proven to line up with future outperformance. A stock with a ‘Perfect 10’ score deserves a closer look and deeper consideration.

When the Smart Score aligns with Wall Street analyst recommendations, it signals a strong, bullish opportunity for investors. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks platform to explore what analysts think of two top-scoring ‘Perfect 10’ stocks. Here’s a closer look at these stocks and the analyst insights.

PowerFleet (AIOT)

We’ll start with PowerFleet, a company that specializes in combining AI and IoT tech into a unified platform that integrates people, assets, and AIoT data for optimized operations. In practical terms, the company’s platform enables enterprise customers to effectively manage industrial fleets – trucks, tractor trailers, intermodal shipping containers, and other vehicles – ensuring security, tracking, and overall control of these high-value assets.

Among the features that PowerFleet makes available to its customers are regulatory management and compliance, safety and security, fuel management, and maintenance and performance oversight – all vital operations in keeping industrial vehicle fleets in prime operating condition. The company boasts over 7,500 customers around the world and provides top-level support, educational, and implementation services on demand.

In its latest earnings report for fiscal Q1 2025, which ended on June 30, PowerFleet posted a revenue of $75.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of ~10%. Of this total, $56.7 million was generated by the company’s Services segment, with ‘safety-centric product solutions’ contributing significantly to the revenue gain. On the earnings front, the company’s non-GAAP EPS came to $0.00, for a break-even.

For Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss, PowerFleet stands out as a quality tech company with plenty of potential.

“We continue to believe investors should own AIOT as we see them developing as a strong SaaS play with an interoperable software platform for 130 different 3rd party devices. We note the company continues to see strength around safety applications with safety solutions up 25% Y/Y. Further, we highlight AIOT increased their total subscriber count 11% Y/Y to 1.95M and management is seeing acceleration with their Unity platform,” Stoss opined.

Looking ahead, Stoss lays out a clear path for PowerFleet to keep up its sound performance, adding, “We continue to reiterate our view on a ‘one plus one equals three’ scenario forming from the company’s business from solutions in the warehouse to on the road. We continue to believe investors will find value in AIOT with strong long-term growth prospects, over 7,500 enterprise customers worldwide, driving $20+ ARPU, and with now 75% of revenues recurring.”

These comments back up the 5-star analyst’s Buy rating on AIOT stock, while his $9 price target implies a one-year gain of 80%. (To watch Stoss’ track record, click here)

Overall, AIOT has earned a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street, based on 6 unanimously positive analyst reviews. The shares are priced at just under $5, and their average price target of $9 matches the Craig-Hallum view. (See AIOT stock analysis)

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

The next stock we’ll look at, AngioDynamics, is a medical device developer and innovator that’s been in the medical-tech business since 1988. The company has a strong portfolio of medical devices and products, designed to put the right tools in the physicians’ hands so that they can provide an elevated standard of care for patients with cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. These two medical categories are leading causes of death worldwide. Globally, 1 in 6 deaths is caused by cancer; AngioDynamics aims to bring those figures down.

AngioDynamics works toward that goal by offering lines of medical devices aimed at multiple medical specialty fields, including interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and surgery. The devices are used to diagnose various cancers as well as peripheral vascular disease, and are designed to minimize invasive operations.

Several of AngioDynamics’ products deserve special notice. These include the AlphaVac, a therapeutic device used in endovascular procedures; the NanoKnife, which can provide localized treatments for various cancers; and the Auryon, another endovascular treatment tool optimized for peripheral atherectomy technology. These, and many other high-end medical devices, are available in more than 50 markets around the world, across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

In its most recent fiscal 4Q24 report, for the quarter ending May 31, AngioDynamics exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported revenue of $70.98 million, a 22% year-over-year decline, yet still managed to surpass estimates by $120,000. On the bottom line, AngioDynamics posted a net loss of 5 cents per share – while negative, this was a significant 23 cents per share better than anticipated.

For Canaccord Genuity analyst John Young, all of this adds up to a sound outlook for the company. He says of this medical device maker’s prospects, “AngioDynamics remains focused on 1) pursuing larger, faster growing markets, 2) driving portfolio transformation, and 3) improving its financial profile and capital structure. Q4’s results show that this strategy is starting to pay off… Looking ahead, we think ANGO has a solid set up with momentum and catalysts in the Med-Tech business across the board — AlphaVac, NanoKnife, and Auryon have opportunities that leave us cautiously optimistic, particularly given ANGO’s current valuation.”

Young goes on to put a Buy rating on ANGO shares, and he complements that with a price target of $13, showing his confidence in a 74% upside potential for the one-year time horizon. (To watch Young’s track record, click here)

Overall, there are 3 recent analyst reviews on file for ANGO shares, and they are all in agreement that this is a stock to buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are trading for $7.46 and the average price target, at $13.33, is slightly more bullish than the Canaccord view, indicating room for ~79% appreciation in the coming months. (See ANGO stock analysis)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

