TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on ZS Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank. Remarkably, Zelnick ranks #65 out of the 8,492 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on ZS Stock

When we look at Zelnick’s recommendation for the cloud security company Zscaler, we see that over the past year, Zelnick has had an 86% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 54.51% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Zelnick’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 15.1%, with 71% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just ZS

Zelnick’s main sector of coverage is the technology sector in the U.S. market. To date, his most profitable rating was a Buy on the cloud computing services provider Fastly, Inc. (FSLY). The analyst earned a massive 238.2% return on the call between February 20, 2020, and November 25, 2020.

Disclosure

