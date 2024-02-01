TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on WMT Stock? 

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Robert Drbul of research firm Guggenheim. Remarkably, Drbul ranks #504 out of the 8,695 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is the retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on WMT Stock

When we look at Drbul’s recommendation for Walmart, we see that over the past year, he has had a 91% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 15.49% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Drbul’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 7.5%, with 60% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just WMT

Drbul primarily focuses on covering the services sector in the U.S. and German markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB). This is an American clothing company. The analyst earned a massive 238% return on the call between May 05, 2020 and May 05, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

