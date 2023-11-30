TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on ULTA Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh. Remarkably, Parikh ranks #119 out of 8,725 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on ULTA Stock

When we look at Parikh’s recommendation for Ulta Beauty, a leading beauty retailer, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 73% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 36.68% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Parikh’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 13.7%, with 64% of your trades generating a profit.

Parikh primarily focuses on the Services sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on Ulta Beauty. The analyst earned an impressive 246.1% return on the call between March 20, 2009 and Mar 20, 2010.

Disclosure

