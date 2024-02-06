TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on UBER Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Eric Sheridan of research firm Goldman Sachs. Remarkably, Sheridan ranks #261 out of the 8,693 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is a ride-hailing and food delivery service provider Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on UBER Stock

When we look at Sheridan’s recommendation for UBER stock, we see that over the past year, Sheridan has had an 88% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 50.04% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sheridan’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 13.1%, with 58% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just UBER

Sheridan primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and the France markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Farfetch (FTCHF). This company provides a technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. The analyst earned a massive 372.2% return on the call between November 15, 2019, and November 15, 2020.

