TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on TSLA Stock?

Analyst Alexander Potter of research firm Piper Sandler has been awarded the TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title. Remarkably, Potter holds an impressive rank of #301 out of the 8,549 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the prominent stocks in his coverage is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for which he is recognized as the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on TSLA Stock

When we look at Potter’s recommendation for the electric vehicle giant Tesla, we see that over the past year, Potter has had a 65% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned impressive average returns of 113.57% in the said period.

To date, Potter’s most profitable rating was a Buy on Tesla. The analyst earned a massive 800% return on the call between January 10, 2020, and January 10, 2021.

Potter primarily focuses on covering the Consumer Goods sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. On an overall basis, copying Potter’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 21.1%, with 50% of the trades yielding a profit!

