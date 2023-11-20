TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on SQ Stock?

News & Insights

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck. Remarkably, Beck ranks #122 out of the 8,631 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Block (NYSE:SQ), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on SQ Stock

When we assess Beck’s recommendation for Block, one of the leading fintech players, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 67% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 78.33% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Beck’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 15.4%, with 58% of your trades generating a profit.

Beck primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S., Canadian, and U.K. markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on Block. The analyst earned an impressive 457.8% return on the call between March 23, 2020 and March 23, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

