TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PYPL Stock?

Analyst Moshe Katri of Wedbush has been awarded the TipRanks All-Star Analyst of the Day title. Remarkably, the Top-rated Analyst holds an impressive rank of #487 out of the 8,557 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the prominent stocks in his coverage is PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), for which he is recognized as the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PYPL Stock

When we look at Katri’s recommendation for the digital payments platform provider PayPal, we see that over the past year, Katri has had a 60% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned impressive average returns of 22.8% in the said period.

To date, Katri’s most profitable rating was a Buy on PayPal itself. The analyst earned a massive 149% return on the call between April 6, 2020, and April 6, 2021.

Katri primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. On an overall basis, copying Katri’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 11.4%, with 68% of the trades yielding a profit!

