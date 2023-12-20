News & Insights

TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PLTR Stock?

December 20, 2023 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Shalu Saraf for TipRanks ->

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Brian Gesuale of research firm Raymond James. Remarkably, Gesuale ranks #129 out of the 8,656 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is a software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLTR Stock 

When we look at Gesuale’s recommendation for PLTR stock, a data analytics company, we see that over the past year, Gesuale has had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 69.2% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Gesuale’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.1%, with 68% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just PLTR 

Gesuale primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC). This is a multinational software company that develops artificial intelligence assistant technology primarily designed for use in automobiles. The analyst earned a massive 465% return on the call between March 25, 2020, and March 25, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

More articles by this source ->

