TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PLTR Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Brian Gesuale of research firm Raymond James. Remarkably, Gesuale ranks #129 out of the 8,656 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is a software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLTR Stock

When we look at Gesuale’s recommendation for PLTR stock, a data analytics company, we see that over the past year, Gesuale has had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 69.2% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Gesuale’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.1%, with 68% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just PLTR

Gesuale primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC). This is a multinational software company that develops artificial intelligence assistant technology primarily designed for use in automobiles. The analyst earned a massive 465% return on the call between March 25, 2020, and March 25, 2021.

