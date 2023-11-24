TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PLTR Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale. Remarkably, Gesuale ranks #131 out of the 8,631 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLTR Stock

When we assess Gesuale’s recommendation for Palantir, developer of data analytics and data integration software solutions, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 100% success rate on PLTR stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 72.37% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Gesuale’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 15.2%, with 65% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just PLTR

Gesuale primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on multinational software company Cerence (CRNC). The analyst earned an impressive 465.20% return on the call between March 25, 2020 and March 25, 2021.

