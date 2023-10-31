TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on NVDA Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to TD Cowen analyst Matt Ramsay. Remarkably, Ramsay ranks #22 out of the 8,565 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on NVDA Stock

When we look at Ramsay’s recommendation for Nvidia, one of the leading semiconductor players that is gaining immense attention due to the use of its products in generative artificial intelligence (AI), we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 89% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 107.16% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Ramsay’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 26.1%, with 63% of your trades generating a profit.

Ramsay primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, and Canadian markets. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on Nvidia. The analyst earned an impressive 292.6% return on the call between October 10, 2022 and October 10, 2023.

