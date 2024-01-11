TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on NOW Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Alex Zukin of research firm Wolfe Research. Remarkably, Zukin ranks #24 out of the 8,658 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), for which he is the Most Accurate analyst.

ServiceNow is a software company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions to aid companies in digital workflow management.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on NOW Stock

When we look at Zukin’s recommendation for NOW stock, we see that over the past year, Zukin has had a 95% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an impressive average return of 38.12% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Zukin’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 22.9%, with 67% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just NOW

Zukin primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and German markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Asana (ASAN). This company provides a platform for work management. The analyst earned a massive 431.6% return on the call between October 26, 2020, and October 26, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.