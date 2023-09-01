TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on NFLX Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein. Remarkably, Helfstein ranks #144 out of the 8,537 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on NFLX Stock

When we look at Helfstein's recommendation for Netflix, one of the leading streaming giants, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an 82% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 28.25% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Helfstein’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 18.4%, with 53% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just NFLX

Helfstein primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on Israel-based Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), an online marketplace connecting businesses with freelancers offering digital services. The analyst earned a massive 800% return on the call between February 19, 2020 and February 19, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.