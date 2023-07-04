TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MU Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Joseph Moore of the research firm Morgan Stanley. Remarkably, Moore ranks #983 out of the 8,486 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MU Stock

When we look at Moore’s recommendation for the semiconductor manufacturing company Micron, we see that over the past year, Moore has had a 70% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 46.38% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Moore’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 10.9%, with 56% of your trades generating a profit!

Moore’s main sector of coverage is the technology sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Micron. The analyst earned a massive 185.3% return on the call between May 1, 2013, and May 1, 2014.

