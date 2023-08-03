TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MSFT Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Alex Zukin of Wolfe Research. Remarkably, Zukin ranks #20 out of the 8,543 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MSFT Stock

When we look at Zukin’s recommendation for Microsoft, one of the leading software providers, we see that over the past year, Zukin has had a 97% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 32.54% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Zukin’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 25%, with 68% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just MSFT

Zukin primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and German markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on the work management platform Asana (NYSE:ASAN). The analyst earned a massive 431.6% return on the call between October 26, 2020 and October, 26, 2021.

