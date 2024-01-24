TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MRK Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Robyn Karnauskas of research firm Truist Financial. Remarkably, Karnauskas ranks #945 out of the 8,688 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in her coverage is Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), for which she is the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Merck is a global pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and marketing of several healthcare products.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MRK Stock

When we look at Karnauskas’ recommendation for MRK stock, we see that over the past year, Karnauskas has had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, she has earned an impressive average return of 21.78% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Karnauskas’ trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 6.9%, with 50% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just MRK

Karnauskas primarily focuses on covering the healthcare sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, her most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI). This biopharmaceutical company uses artificial intelligence to advance the development of novel medicines across various therapeutic areas. The analyst earned a massive 800% return on the call between November 12, 2019, and November 12, 2020.

