TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MELI Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan. Remarkably, Mathivanan ranks #152 out of the 8,601 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MELI Stock

When we look at Mathivanan’s recommendation for MercadoLibre, Latin America’s leading online marketplace and payments platform, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 85% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 46.87% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Mathivanan’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 16.1%, with 60% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just MELI

Mathivanan primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive (PTON). The analyst earned an impressive 458.40% return on the call between October 21, 2019 and October 21, 2020.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

