TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on MCD Stock?

The TipRanks All-Star Analyst of the Day title goes to Evercore analyst David Palmer. Remarkably, Palmer ranks #276 out of the 8,547 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on MCD Stock

When we look at Palmer’s recommendation for McDonald’s, one of the leading fast-food chains in the world, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 91% success rate on the stock. Plus, he earned an average return of 15.62% in the said period.

Overall, copying Palmer’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 8.8%, with 65% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just MCD

Palmer primarily focuses on the Services sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). The analyst earned an impressive 92.7% return on the call between October 22, 2018 and October 22, 2019.

