News & Insights

Stocks
JPM

TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on JPM Stock? 

December 15, 2023 — 12:28 am EST

Written by Shalu Saraf for TipRanks ->

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Susan Roth Katzke of research firm Credit Suisse. Remarkably, Katzke ranks #105 out of the 8,636 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in her coverage is a financial firm JPM (NYSE:JPM), for which she is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on JPM Stock 

When we look at Katzke’s recommendation for JPMorgan, a global leader in financial services, we see that over the past year, Katzke has had a 82% success rate on the stock. Plus, she has earned average returns of 20.21% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Katzke’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 19.2%, with 70% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just JPM 

Katzke primarily focuses on covering the financial sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, her most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). This is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. The analyst earned a massive 138% return on the call between May 6, 2020, and May 6, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page. 

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks. 

Disclosure 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.