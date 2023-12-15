TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on JPM Stock? 

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Susan Roth Katzke of research firm Credit Suisse. Remarkably, Katzke ranks #105 out of the 8,636 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in her coverage is a financial firm JPM (NYSE:JPM), for which she is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on JPM Stock

When we look at Katzke’s recommendation for JPMorgan, a global leader in financial services, we see that over the past year, Katzke has had a 82% success rate on the stock. Plus, she has earned average returns of 20.21% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Katzke’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 19.2%, with 70% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just JPM

Katzke primarily focuses on covering the financial sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, her most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). This is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company. The analyst earned a massive 138% return on the call between May 6, 2020, and May 6, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.