TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on GOOGL Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth. Remarkably, Anmuth ranks #92 out of the 8,561 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on GOOGL Stock

When we look at Anmuth’s recommendation for Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of search engine Google, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an 87% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 23.72% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Anmuth’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.3%, with 62% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just GOOGL

Anmuth primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on social media platform Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The analyst earned a massive 598.8% return on the call between March 18, 2020 and March 18, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.