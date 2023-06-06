TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on GOOGL Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Doug Anmuth of research firm J.P. Morgan Securities. Remarkably, Anmuth ranks #119 out of the 8,406 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on GOOGL Stock

When we look at Anmuth’s recommendation for the multinational technology company Alphabet, we see that over the past year, Anmuth has had a 86.84% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 24.32% in the said period. It is noteworthy that last month, Anmuth reiterated a Buy rating on GOOGL stock.

Not Just GOOGL

Anmuth’s main sector of coverage is Technology, mainly in the U.S. market. To date, his most profitable rating was a Buy on the social media stock Snap Inc. (SNAP). The analyst earned a massive 598.8% return on the call between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021.

