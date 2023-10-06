TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on EPD Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins. Remarkably, Jenkins ranks #104 out of the 8,547 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD ), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on EPD Stock

When we look at Jenkins' recommendation for Enterprise Products Partners, one of the leading providers of midstream energy services, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 25.52% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Jenkins’ trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 4.3%, with 60% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just EPD

Jenkins primarily focuses on covering the basic materials sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), an energy company that owns and operates midstream assets located mainly in the Williston Basin, Delaware Basin, and Powder River Basin. The analyst earned a massive 163.8% return on the call between March 12, 2020 and June 12, 2020.

