TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AMD Stock?

Analyst Gus Richard of Northland Securities has been awarded the TipRanks All-Star Analyst of the Day title. Remarkably, the Top-rated Analyst holds an impressive rank of #47 out of the 8,562 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the prominent stocks in his coverage is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), for which he is recognized as the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AMD Stock

When we look at Richard’s recommendation for the multinational semiconductor company AMD, we see that over the past year, Richard has had an 85% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an impressive average return of 87.55% in the said period.

To date, Richard’s most profitable rating was a Buy on AMD itself. The analyst earned a massive 575.7% return on the call between February 29, 2016, and February 28, 2017.

Richard primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. On an overall basis, copying Richard’s trades and holding them for a year could give you an average return of 22.2%, with 62% of the trades yielding a profit!

