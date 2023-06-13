TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AMD Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Matt Ramsay of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Ramsay ranks #10 out of the 8,414 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AMD Stock

When we look at Ramsay’s recommendation for the multinational semiconductor company AMD, we see that over the past year, Ramsay has had an 86% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 60.95% in the said period. It is noteworthy that last month, Ramsay reiterated a Buy rating on AMD stock.

On an overall basis, copying Ramsay’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 29.4%, with 68% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just AMD

Ramsay’s main sector of coverage is Technology in five markets, including the U.S. and the U.K. To date, his most profitable rating was a Buy on the technology stock Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). The analyst earned a massive 246% return on the call between January 12, 2016, and January 12, 2017.

