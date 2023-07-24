TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on ADBE Stock?

Analyst Mark Moerdler of Bernstein has been awarded the TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title. Remarkably, he holds an impressive rank of #235 out of the 8,528 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the prominent stocks in his coverage is Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), for which he is recognized as the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on ADBE Stock

When we look at Moerdler’s recommendation for the digital marketing and media solutions provider Adobe, we see that over the past year, Moerdler has had a 93% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned impressive average returns of 32.36% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Moerdler’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.2%, with 76% of the trades yielding a profit!

Not Just ADBE

Moerdler primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and German markets. One of his most profitable ratings to date was a Buy recommendation on Sabre Corp. (SABR), a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. Interestingly, he earned a 94.1% return on this call between May 11, 2020, and May 11, 2021.

